Two people died on Tuesday after two Russian missiles that were intended for Ukraine allegedly crossed into a village in Poland. As per reports, the stray missiles fired by Russia landed on the border of Poland and Ukraine. Earlier today, Russia launched a mass airstrike on Ukraine. The airstrike led to power cut in some areas in Ukraine. Russia fired over 100 rockets in Ukrainian cities from east to west. Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for an emergency meeting after the attack on the NATO state. Also Read | Russia Launches Fresh Airstrikes Against Ukrainian Cities Days After Withdrawing Troops From Kherson, Several Areas Suffer Power Cuts (Watch Video).

BREAKING: Suspected missile hits village in Poland, killing 2 people - local radio — BNO News (@BNONews) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)