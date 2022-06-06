United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to face a no-confidence vote soon. According to reports, the announcement was made by Sir Graham Brady. The no-confidence vote is likely to take place today.

Check tweet:

BREAKING: UK PM Boris Johnson to face a no-confidence vote — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 6, 2022

Check another tweet:

BREAK: Confidence vote in Boris Johnson to be held TODAY. pic.twitter.com/afHJrJzexA — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)