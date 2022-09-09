King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are greeted with cheers as they arrive at Buckingham Palace. Britain's King Charles shook hands with the public outside Buckingham Palace. Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car just outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Watch Video:

Britain's King Charles arrived at Buckingham Palace to throngs of supporters, his first day as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/mfbFtUXBrs pic.twitter.com/00ouzHwN8f — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2022

