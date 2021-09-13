Prince Andrew's lawyer on Monday forcefully rejected claims against the Duke Of York in a case filed by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years old. He challenged whether the case could even be brought adding that the plaintiff appeared to have in 2009 signed away her right to sue the Prince in resolving a separate lawsuit

Prince Andrew to Challenge US Court Jurisdiction in Accuser's Case:

Britain's Prince Andrew to challenge U.S. court jurisdiction in accuser's lawsuit https://t.co/XhYUfAnQXv pic.twitter.com/2JVp1pYyNi — Reuters (@Reuters) September 13, 2021

