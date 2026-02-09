Epstein Files: Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Will Clear Donald Trump’s Name of Any Wrongdoing for Clemency

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Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted associate serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a closed-door virtual deposition with the House Oversight Committee on 9 February 2026. Appearing via video from a low-security federal prison camp in Texas, she refused to answer questions about Epstein’s crimes and potential co-conspirators. Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) described the move as “very disappointing”, saying she had missed an opportunity to provide key information. Her attorney indicated that Maxwell is seeking clemency, potentially from President Trump, in exchange for testimony that would clear Trump and Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. Democrats said Maxwell appeared unrepentant and accused her of campaigning for a pardon. Family members of victims condemned her role in the abuse network. The investigation is ongoing, with depositions involving Clinton expected next.

Epstein Files: Ghislaine Maxwell Offers to Clear Trump in Bid for Clemency

JUST IN - Ghislaine Maxwell says she will clear Trump's name of any wrongdoing, as it pertains to Epstein, if Trump grants her clemency — CNN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Disclose TV X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).