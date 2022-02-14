The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday said that Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke rarely-used special measures allowing him to tackle the ongoing protests. The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 mandate for cross-border drivers, escalated into a protest against the government.

Check Tweet:

Canada's Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers to end protests, CBC says https://t.co/qvDvcOvZlKpic.twitter.com/OA2bLvlsBe — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)