A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow-annexed Crimea caused the "detonation" of an ammunition depot on Saturday, media reported citing local authorities. An alleged video has surfaced on social media that shows a huge cloud of smoke coming out of the facility. Authorities have started the evacuation of people living within five kilometres of the attack and halting rail traffic, reports said. Crimean Bridge Blast Video: Explosions Reported on Bridge Linking Crimea With Russia, Vehicular Movement Halted.

Crimea Blast Video:

BREAKING: Ukraine drone attack on Crimea caused explosion at ammo depot - reported video. pic.twitter.com/BP7OpASGZy — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 22, 2023

Crimea Blast:

BREAKING: Ukraine strikes major Russian weapon and fuel depot near Simferopol in occupied Crimea. Via @Gerashchenko_en pic.twitter.com/boFCAlOlCK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 22, 2023

