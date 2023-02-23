Cyclone Freddy passed over Madagascar, killing at least four and injuring more than 16,000. The cyclone was recorded on Tuesday during the evening hours. The speed of the wind was around 130 kilometres per hour. Around 4,500 homes were flooded and damaged. Cyclone Freddy Live Tracker Map on Windy: Intense Tropical Cyclone Heading Towards Madagascar For Landfall; Check Real-Time Status.

Cyclone Freddy: The Aftermath

VIDEO: Four people were killed and more than 16,000 were injured in the wake of cyclone Freddy’s passage over Madagascar. The cyclone made landfall on Tuesday evening, packing winds of around 130 kilometres per hour. pic.twitter.com/2cM6CdeLqi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 23, 2023

