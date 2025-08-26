Sudan National Football Team will clash with the Madagascar National Football Team in semifinal of African Nations Championship 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. The Sudan vs Madagascar African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Tanzania and will begin at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India will not be able to watch Sudan vs Madagascar match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the Sudan vs Madagascar African Nations Championship semifinal match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. Fact Check: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Are Married? Here’s the Truth As Pics With Misleading Claim Go Viral.

Sudan vs Madagascar, African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🇲🇬 Madagascar 🆚 Sudan 🇸🇩 Semi-final time, who books their place in the final? 🎟#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 pic.twitter.com/8D4enNfoE0 — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) August 26, 2025

