Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed authorities to arrange a special flight to bring back 83 tourists from the state stranded in Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Maharashtra DGIPR informed that an IndiGo flight would bring the Maharashtra residents stuck in Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai from Srinagar. Accordingly, the authority attached a list of 83 passengers. India Suspends Pakistan Government Official X Account Following Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in Latest Move.

Maharashtra Government To Fly 83 to Mumbai From Srinagar on IndiGo Flight, Check List

