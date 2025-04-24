In a significant development in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, the Government of Pakistan's X account has been blocked in India. On April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting over the Pahalgam terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed. Besides the Prime Minister, the CCS comprises the Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah Meets Families of Victims, Takes First-Hand Account Information From Ground Zero After 26 People Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Pakistan Government X Account Blocked in India

Government of Pakistan's account on 'X' withheld in India pic.twitter.com/Lq4mc2G62g — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

