A Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York had left the runway just moments before the plane engine caught fire. Video footage taken by a passenger on board shows flames coming out from the wing of the plane. The flight was forced to made an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport after the plane caught fire mid air. No one was injured in the incident.

Delta Airlines Plane Catches Fire:

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (N197DN, built 1997) experienced a fire in engine #2 after take-off from Edinbuergh-Intl AP (EGPH), Scotland, UK. Flight #DL209 to New York-JFK Airport leveled off at 10000 ft and made a safe landing at Prestwick 20 min later. @AirportWebcams pic.twitter.com/XU000X4Nfq — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 10, 2023

