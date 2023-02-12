Nigeria implemented demonetisation with the aim of bringing down corruption and inflation in the country. However, the plan seems to have backfired completely. People are falling short of buying daily necessities and are unable to feed their families due to demonetisation. Long queues at ATM and brawl for cash has become common due to the poor implementation of the decision. Pictures and videos of people standing in line outside ATMs have surfaced whereas some videos shows people destroying ATM machines and banks. Nigeria Road Accident: 20 People Including Children Killed in Two Separate Crashes Involving Trucks.

Demonetisation in Nigeria: Pics and Videos

◆ नाइजीरिया की सरकार ने लोगों से कहा कि वे पुराने नोटों को बैंक जाकर बदल दें, लेकिन नए नोटों की कमी हो गई है — News24 (@news24tvchannel) February 11, 2023

People in Nigeria are destroying ATM machines and banks the country has restricted withdrawals and ordered citizens to turn in their cash to force their new central bank digital currency resist at all cost #bitcoinpic.twitter.com/CLbqUqvN9J — Crypto Tea (@CryptoTea_) February 10, 2023

Nigerians are protesting in Warri, Nigeria as a result of a scarcity of cash and fuel. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/Rhd2V2cQ0Q — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 4, 2023

