After the firing incident at the Field's Shopping Mall in Denmark's Copenhagen on Sunday late night, the concert of English singer-songwriter Harry Styles went ahead as per schedule with a one-hour delay. Harry Styles will perform at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen tonight Sunday at 9 PM, July 3, according to the plan. The shopping mall is just a few hundred meters from where singer-songwriter is performing tonight.

Harry Styles' concert will 'proceed as planned' after gunman opens fire near gig venue https://t.co/tptQeZjvMk #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/ZVw62lAoHM — Daily Star Breaking News (@StarBreaksNews) July 3, 2022

Show Starting at 9 PM at Royal Arena:

Show id starting at 9 pm local time. 1 hour delay@harrystyles pic.twitter.com/zqX7WZLlf9 — Beanie_ontour 25/54 shows in 2022 (@Luxxi86) July 3, 2022

