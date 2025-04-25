In a major reversal, the Donald Trump administration has restored the student visa status of thousands of foreign students whose records were recently terminated due to minor or dismissed legal infractions. The US Department of Justice announced the decision in federal court on Friday after mounting legal pressure, including over 100 lawsuits and restraining orders from judges across 23 states. The terminations had caused widespread panic among students fearing deportation, with many unable to attend classes or continue research. Judges criticised the move as arbitrary and legally dubious, prompting courts to order the government to reverse course. Going forward, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will no longer terminate SEVIS records—used to track international students—based solely on flagged misdemeanors or dismissed charges. A new ICE policy is being developed. Until then, student records will remain active, allowing affected individuals to resume their academic activities without fear of deportation. Donald Trump Administration Implements Major Changes to H-1B Visa Program Starting March 20, Know How Will This Impact Indian Workers.

Trump Admin Reinstates Student Visas After Legal Uproar

Trump administration reverses abrupt terminations of foreign students’ U.S. visa registrations https://t.co/CaaNPeJuMH — POLITICO (@politico) April 25, 2025

