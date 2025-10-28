US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, October 28, visited the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Navy base in Yokosuka, Japan. While there, US President Donald Trump could not resist shaking a leg aboard the USS George Washington. Donald Trump performed his signature dance step as the US Navy personnel went wild. A video of Donald Trump dancing aboard the USS George Washington has surfaced on social media. US President Donald Trump Thanks Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi for Placing 'Very Large Amount of New Military Equipment' Orders With America (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Dance Video

TRUMP DANCE IN JAPAN! GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS! 🕺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G4Rf2UqHfL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of White House Rapid Response). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

