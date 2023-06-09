Donald Trump is much likely headed for his second arrest in less than three months. According to The Independent, the former president was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8 on charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information. This adds to the legal pressure facing the twice-impeached former president as he tries to secure his party's nomination in the Republican presidential primary next year by bringing another criminal case against him. The latter said that he had been summoned to answer the charges against him at a Miami, Florida Courthouse next week. Donald Trump Indicted: Former US President Charged Over Classified Documents in First Federal Indictment of an Ex-Prez.

Donald Trump Likely to be Arrested Again

Trump will be arrested, booked and appear before a judge when he goes to the courthouse on Tuesday - ABC — BNO News (@BNONews) June 9, 2023

