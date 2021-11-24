"Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent #COVID19 transmission. Data suggest that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines, said

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom.

"In many countries and communities, we are concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the #COVID19 pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions", said

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom.

"Vaccines save lives, but they do not fully prevent #COVID19 transmission. Data suggest that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by about 60%. With Delta, that has dropped to about 40%"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)