A tragic incident occurred off the Dutch coast when a fire broke out on the Panama cargo ship, the Fremantle Highway. The Dutch coast guard confirmed one fatality and "many wounded" among the 23 crew members on board. The vessel was transporting 2,857 cars from Germany to Egypt, including 25 electric cars, one of which is believed to have caught fire, leading to the blaze. Japan Boat Fire: 10 Rescued After Boat Catches Fire in Tokyo Bay.

Dutch Cargo Ship Fire

BREAKING: Cargo ship off the coast of the Netherlands, carrying thousands of cars, catches fire. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 26, 2023

One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship -Dutch coast guard https://t.co/Zt9sFJaQVh pic.twitter.com/D0IAgZzH3o — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)