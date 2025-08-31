The F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 race will take place on Sunday, August 31, with Oscar Piastri starting from Pole Position with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen and and will be shown in India at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Fox Seen Running Across Track During F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying, Ferrari Star Charles Leclerc Spots Animal (Watch Videos)

