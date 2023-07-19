Tokyo, July 19: The Japan Coast Guard on Wednesday said that 10 people were rescued from a burning boat in Tokyo Bay. The Coast Guard said an emergency call was made from the vessel at around 1 p.m. reporting that the boat's engine was on fire, reports Xinhua news agency. Tourist Boat Fire in Egypt Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Ship Carrying Tourists in Red Sea Off Coast Marsa Alam, Three Britons Missing.

The boat has sunk, and no injuries have been reported so far. According to the Coast Guard, the boat was sailing in the bay some six km northeast of Tokyo's Haneda airport.

