An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 149km East South East of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremours were first felt in the evening at 5.05 pm. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Fayzabad, No Casualties Reported.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit East South East of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 5:05 PM: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/PJh61t8Yr3 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

