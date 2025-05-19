An earthquake hit Afghanistan today, May 19. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan at 08:54:18 Indian Standard Time (IST) today. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Rocks Asian Country.

Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

