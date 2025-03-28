At least 43 people are reportedly missing after a high-rise building under construction collapsed when a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Bangkok on Friday, March 28. A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust while onlookers screamed and ran. The epicentre was 16km northwest of the city of Sagaing and at a depth of 10km, the United States Geological Survey said. There are no reports of casualties so far. No tsunami warning has been issued. Earthquake in Bangkok: Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses As Massive Quake Jolts Thailand Capital; Terrifying Videos Surface.

43 Missing After Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses After Bangkok Earthquake

BREAKING: At least 43 people missing after tower collapses in Bangkok - local media https://t.co/AphHrD3Hy9 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

