A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bangkok at midday, causing buildings to sway and triggering panic across the Thai capital. The quake, with a shallow depth of 10 km, had its epicenter in neighboring Myanmar, according to Germany’s GFZ Centre for Geosciences. An under-construction skyscraper collapsed due to the tremors, though casualties remain unconfirmed. Shocking videos circulating online show people running for life as the skyscraper shake violently and collapses. Emergency teams are assessing the damage, and authorities have urged residents to remain cautious amid possible aftershocks. Further details on casualties and destruction are awaited. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Bangkok After Quake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Myanmar, People Rush Out of Homes and Office Buildings (Watch Videos).

Under-Construction Skyscraper Collapses As Massive Quake Jolts Bangkok

NEW VIDEO: Skyscraper under construction collapses as massive earthquake hits Bangkok. No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/QhoLEEnd7b — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

BREAKING: Skyscraper under construction collapses during earthquake in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/URArEojgyc — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

