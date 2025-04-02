A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s Kyushu on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology. No significant damage or casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are monitoring aftershocks and assessing potential impacts. Residents have been advised to stay vigilant and follow safety precautions. The situation remains under observation as officials ensure public safety. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Myanmar.

Japan Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter Scale hit Kyushu, Japan at 7.34 PM (IST) on April 2: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ZaYzcGXtdg — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

