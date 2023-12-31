An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Nepal on Sunday, December 31, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake hit Nepal approximately 56 km east of Kathmandu. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited. Nepal Earthquake: Another Quake of 3.6 Magnitude Hits Kathmandu, No Tremors in India.

Earthquake in Nepal

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Nepal: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/YAZdmiofh8 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

