An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Nepal today, June 30. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Nepal at 8:24 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). "The quake occurred at a depth of 14 km with its epicenter located at latitude 29.24°N and longitude 81.77°E," NCS said. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Meanwhile, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude struck Nepal's Mugu district on Sunday afternoon, June 29. NCS said that there were no immediate reports about any damage due to the earthquake that struck around 2.34 pm with its epicentre located at Jima village of Mugu. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

Earthquake Strikes Nepal

