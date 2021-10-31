Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday replied to UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley's remark over world hunger. The WFP Director said that Elon Musk's 2 percent wealth could solve world hunger. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, asked David Beasley how USD 6 billion, which is 2 percent of his wealth could solve world hunger. Elon Musk also said that if WFP could describe how it is possible, he is ready to sell Tesla stocks worth USD 6 billion and do it right away. He further said that it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Reply

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Elon Musk Asks For Transparency on Money Spent to Tackle World Hunger

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)