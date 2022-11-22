According to scientists, the Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula may be gearing up for its first powerful eruption in 15 years. Reportedly, clouds of ash and glowing hot lava were seen spewing out of the volcano. Kamchatka is home to 29 active volcanoes and is prone to eruptions and frequent earthquakes. 2 Volcanoes Rumble into Action in Russia's Far East.

Shiveluch Volcano Gearing Up for Powerful Eruption:

Factbox: What's known about the Russian volcano that may be about to erupt? https://t.co/KFJylGvudlpic.twitter.com/2Yha2c0yfx

— Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2022

