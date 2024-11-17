Brazil’s First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, took aim at Elon Musk during a G20 social event, criticising the billionaire and his social media platform X over misinformation. Amid her remarks about regulating social media, she quipped, “I’m not afraid of you, fuck you, Elon Musk,” when interrupted by a ship’s horn. Musk responded by posting a laughing emoji and later wrote, “They are going to lose the next election,” referring to President Lula da Silva. The comments come after X faced a month-long suspension in Brazil for non-compliance with local regulations, including ignoring court orders to block accounts spreading fake news. The event preceded the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. 'Freedom of Speech Under Massive Attack Globally': Elon Musk Amid X Shutdown in Brazil, Criticism of Kamala Harris.

Janja Lula da Silva Insults Elon Musk

🤣🤣 They will lose the next election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

