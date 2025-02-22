At least seven people have been killed and thousands have been displaced in a flash flood that battered Botswana, Reuters reported, citing President Duma Boko as saying on Saturday, February 22. Of seven deceased, three are children. Authorities have temporarily shut schools and blocked roads following more than a week of downpours. A video of the flash flood in Botswana has surfaced on social media. Brazil Sinkhole Crisis: State of Emergency in Buriticupu After Massive Sinkholes Appear (Watch Videos).

Flash Flooding in Botswana

Flash flooding has killed seven people, including three children, and displaced thousands across Botswana following more than a week of heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/WdhtAEaGjv — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 22, 2025

