Britain's King Charles III will address the nation today following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth after seven decades on the throne. The UK government has declared a period of national mourning which would continue until the state funeral.

Check Tweet:

FLASH: KING CHARLES III TO ADDRESS THE NATION AT 6 P.M. (UK TIME) — BNO News (@BNONews) September 9, 2022

