Today, December 10, Google shared its Year in Search 2024 lost for the world as the 24th year of the 21st century comes near an end. As per Google's Year in Search 2024 list for the world, topics such as the US Election, Excessive heat, the Olympics, and Hurricane Milton were among the Top five most searched news topics this year across the globe. Other news topics that made it to the Top 10 list included Iran Rafah, Crowdstrike, the Trump shot, the Menendez brothers, and Monkeypox. Google Year in Search 2024: Vinesh Phogat, Nitish Kumar, Poonam Pandey and Radhika Merchant on List of 10 Most Searched People in India.

Top Five Most-Searched News Topics Worldwide

