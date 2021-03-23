Scientists in Iceland savoured hot lava dogs as they used the volcano lava as a giant grill to cook sausages. They are at the foot of the volcano to study the eruption. Scientists at the foot of a volcano in Iceland used its lava as a giant grill to cook sausages as they studied the eruption pic.twitter.com/HRqhaBUoBr — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) March 22, 2021

