In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Palestinian farmer started digging in his field to find out why some of the trees had not properly taken root. However, the farmer was in for a surprise. After digging his field, the farmer found a Byzantine-era mosaic believed to be 1300 to 1500 years old.

Byzantine-Era Mosaic Found in Palestine

ICYMI: A Palestinian farmer started digging his field to find out why some of the trees had not properly taken root, only to find out a Byzantine-era mosaic believed to be 1300 to 1500 years old https://t.co/Sf3LVqu1tY pic.twitter.com/UjS90wJBJI — Reuters (@Reuters) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)