In a bizarre incident that took place in Pakistan, a teacher at COMSATS University was allegedly suspended for giving students a quiz exam that included questions about incest. The teacher identified as Khairul Bashar, a visiting lecturer has also been blacklisted from future employment. As per reports, the quiz received shocking responses as it touched upon a topic which is considered to be taboo in the modern world. Post this, the COMSATS University of Islamabad has found itself in the middle of the incest controversy with several people and experts from the country demanding action against those who approved the quiz as well. Pakistan Road Accident: 15 Killed, 60 Injured as Bus Travelling From Islamabad to Lahore Veers Off Road in Punjab Province.

Teacher Suspending Over Controversial English Exam Essay

In the matter of the controversial English exam essay at Comsats University, an inquiry was ordered in mid January and on Feb 2 the university terminated the services of the teacher in question - visiting lecturer Khairul Bashar - and also blacklisted him from future employment pic.twitter.com/tEavYMLves — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 20, 2023

Teacher Has Also Been Blacklisted

COMSATS: Whatever is the outcome of this inquiry, the individual who tried to peddle this idea of incest with in students must be apprehended & made an example for the academic fraternity. Not only that particular individual but all those who processed this quiz & approved it. pic.twitter.com/W2ln9VznO0 — Salman Javed (@M_EssJay) February 19, 2023

