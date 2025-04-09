In a shocking mishap in East Java, Indonesia, 61-year-old Rudie Heru Komandono drove his BMW 3 Series off an unfinished flyover after allegedly getting confused by Google Maps directions. The incident occurred on April 9 while Rudie was en route to a friend’s house. Despite a reroute by the GPS to avoid the incomplete highway, Rudie missed the exit, drove through a gap in a concrete barrier, and plunged 40 feet off the flyover. Miraculously, both he and his passenger survived with only minor injuries. The dramatic crash, captured on video, occurred just moments after other vehicles passed the spot. Authorities have since sealed the area and are installing warning signs. Police confirmed Rudie had entered a restricted zone and are investigating why the flyover wasn’t fully blocked off. US Road Accident: Truck Skids on Frozen Road, Overturns After Hitting Emergency Vehicle on Michigan’s I-94, Video Surfaces.

Indonesia Accident

So Rudi (61) here in Indonesia plummeted from an unfinished bridge after following instructions from Google Maps. Both he and his passenger sustained only minor injuries attesting to the safety features and durability of the BMW he was driving💪💪@eagleeye2805 pic.twitter.com/5JWF43u2v5 — Pete Liquid Питик (@PeteLiquid) April 9, 2025

