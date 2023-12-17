Pakistan has shut down access to Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube ahead of “virtual jalsa” organised by Imran Khan’s supporters. Users reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 8pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow. The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter. Imran Khan Convicted in Toshakhana Case: Pakistan's Former Premier Sentenced to Three Years in Prison on Corruption Charges.

Internet Shut Down in Pakistan

