A moving video of an Iraqi father crying after finding the fate of his son who was shot during a protest yesterday has gone viral. The development comes after a decision by Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to quit politics over a political deadlock prompted clashes between his supporters and backers of Iran-backed rivals.

Watch Video:

“ your son has been killed” ..Iraqi father finding the fate of his son who was shot during an earlier protest yesterday. The blood bath sparked wider clashes between Saraya Al-Salam(Sadrists) and Iranian backed militias in various cities including Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/qoguF5HjcL — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) August 30, 2022

