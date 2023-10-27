Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday, October 27, said they eliminated Madhath Mubashar, Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion, in an aerial strike. Sharing a video on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said its forces struck over 250 Hamas targets, including a terrorist tunnel network in Gaza that detonated the secondary explosions. Israel-Hamas War: Israel Defence Forces Says It Carried Out Drone Strike Against Hezbollah Cell in Lebanon.

Madhath Mubashar, Hamas Commander Killed in Strike

Madhath Mubashar—Commander of Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion—was eliminated by an IDF aerial strike. Furthermore, the IDF struck 250+ Hamas targets including a terrorist tunnel network in Gaza that detonated the secondary explosions. pic.twitter.com/qaB5J0np2G — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

