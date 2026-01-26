Israel Recovers Remains of Ran Gvili, Final Hostage in Gaza, Clearing Way for Rafah Crossing to Reopen

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Jerusalem, January 26: The Israeli military confirmed Monday that it has recovered the remains of Ran Gvili, the final hostage held in Gaza. Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer, was killed during the October 7, 2023, attacks while defending Kibbutz Alumim. His body was identified by forensic experts and the Military Rabbinate following a large-scale search of a cemetery in northern Gaza. The recovery marks the end of the first phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that began in October 2025. Israeli officials stated that all captives taken during the initial assault have now been repatriated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office indicated that this development clears the way for a limited reopening of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a key step toward the next stage of the regional peace plan. Israeli Military Recaps Major Anti-terror Achievements in Gaza in Past Week.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).