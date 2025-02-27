A vehicle rammed into pedestrians in Hanna-Karkur, Israel, on Thursday afternoon, in what authorities suspect to be a terror attack. The incident occurred around 4:18 pm local time near the Pardes Hanna-Karkur intersection on Highway 65, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). At least eight people were injured, including five men and three women aged 20 to 70, with two in critical condition. Reports indicate the attacker also stabbed two police officers before being shot and killed by police. The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old Israeli Arab from Ma’ale Iron with no prior criminal or security record. Authorities continue to investigate the attack. Gaza Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Agree on 'Simultaneous' Exchange of Hostages' Bodies and Palestinian Prisoners.

Suspected Terror Attack as Vehicle Rams Pedestrians in Hanna-Karkur

🚨#BREAKING: Terrorist vehicle-ramming attack near #Karkur Junction, Northern Israel. At least 7 injured, with one in serious condition. Reports indicate a knife attack also occurred during the assault.#Israel #TerrorAttack #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/eEnWzqRoT4 — Planet Reporter🌐 (@planetreporter1) February 27, 2025

