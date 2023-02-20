A senior Israeli diplomat was removed from the African Union's annual summit in Ethiopia. A viral video on social media shows how security personnel took the Israeli Ambassador, Sharon Bar-Li, out of the auditorium during the summit's opening ceremony on Saturday. The spokesperson for the African Union, Ebba Kalondo, has said that the Israeli ambassador was removed from the summit because she was not the duly accredited Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia. In short, the official who was expected was not present. Head of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s Sculpture That ‘Disappeared’ From Dhaka University Found.

Israeli Ambassador Removed By Security Personnel During African Union Summit

תקרית דיפלומטית חמורה: חברי משלחת ישראל גורשו מאולם ועידת האיחוד האפריקני | צפו@BarakRavid pic.twitter.com/uNiffXhugf — וואלה! (@WallaNews) February 18, 2023

