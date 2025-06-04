US President Donald Trump held a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4, discussing recent attacks and escalating tensions. President Trump shared details of the conversation on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating, "I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes... It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace." The leaders talked about the recent Ukrainian attack on Russian docked aeroplanes. As per President Trump, President Putin issued a strong warning, stating, "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields." President Trump also emphasised concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stating, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” and noted that President Putin expressed willingness to help in nuclear talks with Iran. President Trump warned that “time is running out” for Iran to make a decision, stressing the need for a rapid conclusion. 'Strongest Military We Have Ever Had': Donald Trump Says US Military Stockpiling Weapons 'At a Rate Never Seen Before'.

‘Good Talk, No Peace Yet’, Says US President Donald Trump

