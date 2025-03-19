Newly released JFK files have reignited debates over President John F Kennedy’s assassination, with claims pointing to a CIA-linked conspiracy. Former CIA agent Gary Underhill allegedly confided to friends that a "small clique" within the agency was responsible. Fearing for his life, he reportedly planned to flee the country but was found dead months later in what was ruled a suicide. The Trump administration declassified 80,000 documents on March 18, fulfilling a campaign promise. The files are expected to shed light on long-standing mysteries surrounding JFK’s death. 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis' Reveals Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Games’ in Foreign Policy, PM Narendra Modi Tells Lok Sabha MPs (Watch Video).

JFK Files Released:

BREAKING: The JFK files have been released https://t.co/0I0pjZZ6x9 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2025

New JFK Files Suggest CIA Connection to Assassination

Newly released JFK files tell a story about how Gary Underhill, who worked for the CIA, was found dead after he revealed to friends that the CIA was responsible for JFK’s assassination. “The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the… pic.twitter.com/psZkYQ5COi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)