Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay a whopping $18.8 million to a man in California who claimed that he developed cancer due to its talcum powder. The jury ruled in favour of Emory Hernandez Valadez, who filed suit last year in California state court in Oakland against J&J, seeking monetary damages. Hernandez, 24, has said he developed mesothelioma, a deadly cancer, in the tissue around his heart as a result of heavy exposure to the company's talc since childhood. Johnson & Johnson Agrees To Pay USD 8.9 Billion To Settle Thousands of Lawsuits Alleging Its Baby Powder and Other Products Caused Cancer.

