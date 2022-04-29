The Eurozone inflation hit record high for the 6th consecutive month in a row to 7.5% in April 2022. The latest inflation reading comes amid concerns over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

JUST IN - Inflation in the Eurozone jumps to 7.5% in April, a never seen fresh record high. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)