The US embassy in Belgium on Wednesday issued a security alert. The United States embassy has issued a warning of a "possible metro attack" in Brussels today. In an official statement, the US Embassy in Belgium said that security has been increased in wake of a "possible metro attack" in Brussels today. The security alert comes after a threat was received regarding a "possible metro attack". "Continue to be aware of your surroundings and use caution when traveling in and around Brussels," the US embassy said in its statement. Brussels Van Crash: Vehicle Drives Into Cafe At Extremely High Speed, Six People Injured (Watch Video).

US Embassy Warns of 'Possible Metro Attack' in Brussels Today

