Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on USD 155 billion worth of US imports in response to President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs. Speaking on Sunday, Trudeau urged Canadians to support local businesses and travel domestically to counter the economic impact. Trump’s tariffs, announced on Saturday, target key trade partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, citing illegal immigration and drug trafficking as justification. Trudeau warned Trump of “real consequences” for North American trade and vowed to protect Canada’s economic interests. The escalating trade tensions raise concerns over inflation, supply chain disruptions, and potential economic fallout between the neighbouring countries. Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and 10% on China, Raising Prospect of Higher Costs for US Consumers.

Canada Imposes 25% Tariffs on US Goods in Retaliation to Trump’s Trade Move

